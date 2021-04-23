Bust in Kansas Following 420 Festivities

New Yorkers returning from celebrating “420”, or marijuana festivities in Colorado, ended up behind bars following a traffic stop in Northwest Kansas.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said via social media that on Wednesday a traffic complaint about an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed resulted in deputies assisting the Kansas Highway Patrol in the recovery of a significant amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Four New York State residents were returning from the Colorado 420 festivities. They were headed back home with some souvenirs. This resulted in them spending some time in taxpayer provided lodging at the Phillips County courthouse.

Charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.