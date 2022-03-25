Businessman Makes KWU Donation

A Salina businessman has made a donation to Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to the school, momentum continues for Kansas Wesleyan’s Power of AND Campaign via a donation from Salina businessman Mike Money. Money’s donation is valued at $50,000 and will contribute to the renovation of Sams Chapel and Music Department spaces.

“It’s always great when a community member gives back to KWU,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement and university relations. “Mike saw the great things happening at KWU, saw the engagement on campus and all of the energy surrounding Kansas Wesleyan, and he wanted to be a part of it! We are thankful for his gift, which will help us get closer to our campaign goals.”

“I gave to this project because I believe Kansas Wesleyan is an important part of our community,” said Money, owner and general manager of Salina’s Money Motors. “We need Kansas Wesleyan, and as community business owners, we need to support its efforts.”

Money’s gift puts KWU at nearly $2.9 million of its $4.5 million music campaign goal.

_ _ _

KWU Photo