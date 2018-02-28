Salina, KS

Businessman Extends Invitation to NRA

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2018

A former candidate for Kansas governor is trying to lure the National Rifle Association’s annual convention to the state.

Wink Hartman offered Hartman Arena in Park City as a potential host in a tweet yesterday.

He also noted that people cannot stand by as law-abiding citizens are disarmed by liberal and anti-Second Amendment groups.

The NRA convention is scheduled to be held in Dallas this May, but the city’s mayor pro-tem suggested the organization consider moving the event in the aftermath of this month’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

Story from Metro Source

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

