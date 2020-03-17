Businesses Adapting to Survive

Businesses, small and large, are doing what they can to survive the National Emergency prompted by the COVID-19 virus and at the same time keep staff and customers safe.

Dollar General is helping seniors shop safely. The company announced that starting Tuesday, the first hour of every shopping day will be reserved specifically for at-risk customers. They will also be closing stores an hour early each day, so employees can clean and re-stock.

McDonald’s is now takeout or drive-through only as of Monday. All seating areas are shutting down nationwide because of the COVID-19 virus.

Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks have also closed their dining rooms.

Other local restaurants in Salina, including Martineellis Little Italy,a re offering curbside pickup service.