Business Succession Planning Coaching Available

Todd PittengerMarch 19, 2022

Area businesses are invited to apply for one-on-one small business succession planning coaching. A limited number of openings are available.

According to the North Central Regional Planning Commission, businesses across Businesses  across North Central Kansas are eligible.

The organization says the assistance is intended to help business owners have a plan for how they want to exit their business and maximize the value of their business. This coaching is one part of a series of free training that the North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC), based in Beloit, Kansas, is hosting through June 2022. The training is made possible, in part, through the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant awarded to the NCRPC.

Businesses located in the NCRPC 12-county service area are eligible to apply — including the counties of Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline and Washington. Assistance will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from qualified applications.

To learn more or to apply for assistance, visit www.ncrpc.org/resources/trainings.

The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas. For more information about the NCRPC, visit www.ncrpc.org.

