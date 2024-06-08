Business Hall of Fame Nominations Sought

Nominations are currently being sought for inductees into the 2024 class of the Salina

Business Hall of Fame.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce established the Salina Business Hall of Fame

in 2005 to honor prominent business leaders both past and present, which have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the Salina community, and exemplified the Free Enterprise

System. Categories for nominations include:

• Pioneer Award – 1858 – 1945

• Historic Award – 1946-1999

• Contemporary Award – 2000-present

“The Business Hall of Fame honors the achievements of Salinans who have made outstanding contributions to the development and enhancement of Salina’s business climate and economic development, as well as have created a lasting impact to the Salina community overall,” stated Renee Duxler, president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s our way of recognizing and maintaining the stories of the individuals who have helped make Salina the community it is today.”

According to the Chamber, nominations can be made by both Chamber members and the general public. Nominees will be considered

on the basis of several criteria which include business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and actions, inspiring leadership, community impact, positive role model, enduring accomplishments, and

local influence. Individuals nominated in previous years will be considered again this year.

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office, 120 W Ash, or can be downloaded by clicking on the Hall of Fame quick link on the Chamber’s homepage www.salinakansas.org. The deadline for nominations is 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 2nd

.

A special task force will determine the inductees. The inductees will be honored at a special luncheon this fall. A portrait of each inductee will be displayed in the physical Business Hall of Fame room, currently located

at the Chamber office.