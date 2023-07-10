Business Hall of Fame Nominations Sought

Nominations are currently being solicited for inductees into the 2023 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, they established the Salina Business Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor prominent business leaders both past and present, which have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the Salina community and exemplified the Free Enterprise System.

Categories for nominations include:

Pioneer Award – 1858 – 1945

Historic Award – 1946-1999

Contemporary Award – 2000-present

“The Business Hall of Fame honors the achievements of Salinans who have made outstanding contributions to the development and enhancement of Salina’s business climate and economic development, as well as have created a lasting impact to the Salina community overall,” stated Renee Duxler, president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s our way of recognizing and maintaining the stories of the individuals who have helped make Salina the community it is today.”

Nominations can be made by both Chamber members and the general public. Nominees will be considered based on several criteria which include business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and actions, inspiring leadership, community impact, positive role model, enduring accomplishments, and local influence. Individuals nominated in previous years will be considered again this year. Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office, 120 W Ash, or can be downloaded by clicking on the Hall of Fame quick link on the Chamber’s homepage www.salinakansas.org. The deadline for nominations is 5:00 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023.

A special task force will determine the inductees. The inductees will be honored at a special luncheon this fall.

A portrait of each inductee will be displayed in the physical Business Hall of Fame room, currently located at the Chamber office.

Plans are underway to digitize the stories and photographs of all Business Hall of Fame inductees, and to house a kiosk along with the physical plaques in a place with more public access. More details will be shared at this year’s luncheon.

Inductees include:

2005 – H.D. Lee, William Graves, JJ Vanier, Al Schwan, and Charlie Walker

2006 – Alexander Campbell, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W. Shaver, and Roy Applequist

2007 – Oscar Seitz, Ralph Reitz, William Exline, Murray Wilson, and Lee Young

2008 – Dean Evans and Paul Junk

2009 – W.W Watson, Whitley Austin, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, and Jack Vanier.

2010 – Benjamin Aaron Litowich, Thomas Watson Roach and Mike Berkley

2011 – James R. Allen, William R. Geis, and Ben A. Sellers

2012 – William Phillips, Dick Brown, and George Frisbie

2013 – were Ward Marshall and Karl Stutterheim

2014 – Charles R. Underwood and Charles E. Stevens. Jr.

2015 – Frank Hageman, Baalis Kyger Smoot and Tom Pestinger

2016 – Herman H. Sudendorf, Robert J. Laubengayer, and Sidney A. Reitz

2017 – Arthur M. Claflin, Dan Bolen, and Tim Rogers

2018 – Milton Stiefel, and Melvin and Marge Bergkamp

2019 – Earl Bane, Marshall Stanton, and Eugene and Margaret Logan

2021 – August (AJ) Holmquist, Frank Norton, and Steve Ryan

2022 – Mel Jarvis, Mabel Shelton, and Larry Triplett.