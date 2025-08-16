Business Expo Space Still Available

Space is still available for a first of its kind event in Salina, the first business expo ever. Salina’s first business expo is planned for this fall.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the Salina Business Expo is right around the corner and there’s still time to be part of the action.

The Salina Business Expo is designed to connect local businesses, entrepreneurs, and the community.

The Expo will take place on Thursday, September 18th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center from 10am to 2pm. Open to the public, the Business Expo will showcase a diverse array of businesses from Salina and surrounding areas.

The Chamber says whether you’re looking to increase brand awareness, launch a new product, or grow your client base, the Expo is the perfect platform to make it happen. Highlights include:

Connect with a targeted audience ready to do business

Build relationships with other local business leaders

Gain visibility in the community and beyond

Benefit from event marketing and promotion

For more information, visit www.salinakansas.org/salina-business-expo.html or call Hayley Rhodes at 785-

827-9301 or email at [email protected].