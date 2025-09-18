Business Expo Provides Positive Vibe

Rain outside did not dampen the spirit inside the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina Thursday. It wasn’t business as usual, but rather it was the first-ever Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Salina Business Expo.

The expo was an opportunity for businesses from Salina and surrounding areas to showcase what they have to offer. Those who attended had an opportunity to network with the business community, discover local products and services, and have a little fun. There were presentations throughout the day, free samples, and opportunities to win prizes.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler told KSAL News the energy of the event made for a good mix of business and fun.

Duxler said that though expo-type events like this have been fading away over recent years, she felt like now was the time to bring one back.

DJ Cash Hollistah was in command of a stage at the center of the event, playing music, making announcements, and acting as a go-between between presentations.

Duxler says the goal is to now make the Salina Business Expo an annual event.