Business Burglary Leads to Physical Altercation

A Salina man who allegedly burglarized a liquor store was arrested after a physical struggle over the weekend.

Karl Felber, a 60-year-old Salina man, is facing requested charges of two counts of burglary, one count of damage to property and single counts of assault, interference and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, police were alerted that a liquor store in the 2300 block of Planet Ave. was broken into. The front glass door was shattered, and video surveillance footage showed a man taking three alcoholic beverages over two trips in and out of the business. The damage was estimated at $1,000, and the stolen goods amounted to $10.

The manager of the store recognized the man in the footage, identified as Felber, was a regular customer. With that information, police went to Felber’s residence in the 2100 block of Tulane Ave. and tried to arrest him.

Felber allegedly resisted arrest and tried to punch one of the officers. After a short struggle, Felber was taken into custody.