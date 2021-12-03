Business Burglary, Front Door Shattered

Packs of cigarettes and several lighters were stolen from a convenience store Thursday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred around 10 p.m. at Snak Attak, located at 1619 W. Magnolia Road. Officers responded to an alarm that was set off at the business.

Security video shows a male subject shatter the front door with an object and then jump over the front counter. The subject then exited and ran northeast from the store.

Fifteen packs of cigarettes and 18 miscellaneous lighters were taken from the business. The total value in damage and stolen items amounts to just over $2,000.

There are no suspects at this time.