Business Burglary Caught on Video

Todd PittengerSeptember 23, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a business burglary which was caught on video. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say on September 16th officers responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing.

Video surveillance shows during the early morning hours, an unknown suspect forced entry through the rear door and removed the safe.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:
https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Jones, case 2022-27424.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

 

