Buses to Run Reduced Hours January 18th

Todd PittengerJanuary 6, 2021

Area public transportation including Salina CityGo, Regional Paratransit, City of Abilene transportation, and 81 Connection, will run shortened hours on Monday, January 18th.

On January 18th, CityGo buses will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with no peak routes running.

Regional paratransit vehicles will run only essential trips.

81 Connection will run its normal schedule.

The City of Abilene public transportation will be closed.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 19th.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

