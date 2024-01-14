Burn Association Hosting Annual Meeting

The Smoky Hills Prescribed Burn Association Annual Meeting is coming up later this month.

According to the organization, the event is January 29th at the Rolling Hills Zoo conference center. Doors open at 6pm for refreshments and social time with music by Don Wagner and his accompanist.

Those who attend will learn about proper fire management. The meeting provides an opportunity to socialize with like-minded landowners and to learn more about the burn cooperative.

The business meeting will begin at 6:30pm with the opening by the Director, the financial report by the Treasurer, and followed by speakers.

The first speaker will be Kristin Kloft, Ladysmith Consulting LLC, discussing burn plans and fire methodology. The new NRCS Manhattan area range conservationist will discuss the latest information on the NRCS Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative.

The night’s special guest speaker is Don Wagner providing his experience using prescribed burning in controlling invasive species. Don Wagner is a local landowner and entertainer who has a variety of talents including a TED Talk on ‘The Invasion of the Water Snatchers’ which can be found on the Smoky Hills PBA Facebook page.

Local contractors “Turner’s Pasture Clearing and Tree Mulching” and “Fire for Hire” among others will also be attending.

“Fighting Fire with Fire” is the new slogan being seen with the significant increase in the number of Prescribed Burn Associations nationwide. Proper fire management reduces fuel loads that encourage wildfires. Prescribed burning reduces excess grass thatch, improves grass health, and kills invasive cedars.

The Smoky Hills Prescribed Burn Association is a landowner cooperative begun in 2022 to serve the landowners in Saline and surrounding counties. Eastern red cedar encroachment is an epidemic in the Kansas prairie and prescribed burns are the safest and most economical method of removing cedar trees and other invasive species.

The burn association serves landowners with manpower, equipment, and expertise to reduce the concerns, fear, and liability of prescribed burns. Prescribed burning is conducted throughout the year based on the landowner’s objectives.