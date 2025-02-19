Burlington to Open Salina Location

A chain of stores that sells brand-name clothing, accessories, and home goods at low prices is expanding into Salina and is scheduled to open this summer. Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, plans to open a store at 2450 S 9th Street in Salina in the Mid State Plaza.

According to Burlington, an opening date of August 15th is planned. It will be located in the storefront formerly occupied by Big Lots. which closed in late 2024.

Burlington will join other existing businesses in the the Mid State Plaza including:

Ashley Furniture

The Buckle

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar Tree

Five Below

Hobby Lobby

Marshall’s

Petco

Ulta

Burlington is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey. The first store opened there in 1924 as Burlington Coat Factory. The company changed its name to Burlington Stores in 2009 to reflect that they sell more than just coats.

Burlington has over 1,000 stores, across 46 states and Puerto Rico.