A Salina home in the 600 block of N 7th was burglarized on the evening of June 5th.

Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL, two victims, a 45 year-old and 19 year-old, found their home broken into after coming back from leaving their residence.

The victims noticed their front door was kicked-in and discovered numerous missing items:

Payroll check

Pair of shoes

Apple iPhone 8

Black backpack

Lunchbox

No suspects have been reported yet, and the investigation is currently on-going.