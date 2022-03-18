Burglary Suspect Found in Vacant Home

A burglary case led to a separate trespassing case over the course of the week in Salina.

Chante Rosalez, a 50-year-old woman of Abilene, is facing requested charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and possession of methamphetamine among others, resulting from two separate incidents.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that on Wednesday, officers were sent to the 300 block of Forest Ave. for a residential burglary. A relative of the victim told officers that the house was broken into on Tuesday. The front door was damaged, and multiple items were missing, including a 1999 Dodge Dakota truck. As the family worked to identify all of the missing items, the losses were estimated at $4,400.

Fast forward to Wednesday night around 10:20 p.m., and officers headed to a vacant house in the 1100 block of S. Marymount Road for reports of trespassing. A subject, later identified as Rosalez, was inside the house, and officers lured her out.

As police secured the house, the Dodge Dakota truck was found in the garage, and a firearm belonging to the original victim was discovered as well. Also, some marijuana and methamphetamine were found.

Rosalez was arrested, and the items were returned to the owners.