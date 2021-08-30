Salina, KS

Burglary results in $23,000 in losses

KSAL StaffAugust 30, 2021

A Salina man is looking for answers after his residence was allegedly burglarized last week.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL news that the 40-year-old victim reported several things of value missing from his living quarters, amounting to about $23,000 in losses and damage.

The burglary happened between August 20th and the 24th at the 400 block of E. Water Well Road. The victim was not at home for that period, and he said that someone entered the residence without his knowledge.

Included in the stolen items are a 75-inch 4K television, some turntables, a few sets of audio speakers, other stereo components, several power and hand tools, collectible comics, 300 Blu-Ray DVDs and a washer and dryer. The damage to the residence is estimated at $3,500.

There are no suspects or video surveillance footage at this time.

