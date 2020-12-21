Burglary, Damage to Property

Police are investigating damage done at three different auto related businesses in Salina that could be linked.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to HICO Motors, 645 N. Santa Fe just after midnight on Sunday in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival they found a window on the business had been shattered. Entry was not made into the business. The window was 65″ X 24″ and valued at $900. A brick was located inside the business that was used to break the window. Surveillance video is being reviewed.

Later on Sunday evening around 7:30pm officers were sent to The Car Shoppe, 1409 W. Crawford after an alarm sounded. Officer found a door of the business shattered. The business was checked and no one found inside. The 3-foot by 7 foot door is valued at $500. Video surveillance revealed, three subjects, smaller in stature, one possibly a female and the other two males. The female was wearing a gray sweater, one of the subjects had on a black sweatshirt and dark tight pants, and is seen throwing a large rock through the glass, the third subject has on gray pants and a medical face mask. Once the alarm sounded, the three ran south from the business.

Around 8:38pm, police were sent to Salina Elite Auto, 1842 Hgeman in reference to a burglar alarm. Officers found a window on the north side of the business that had been broken. The 5’x3′ window is valued at $800. There was a popcorn tin removed from the business sitting on the ground outside the business. A computer printer valued at $300 inside was damaged as well. A brick was located inside the business that was used to break the glass.

The three cases are being investigated as possible related incidents from over the weekend.