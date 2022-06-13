Burglary at Vacant Residence

A vacant residence west of Salina was burglarized at some point over the past few weeks.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between May 29 and June 12, a residence at 1200 S. Hohneck Road was broken into through a window. The owner from Salina told deputies that a portable heater was stolen.

Additionally, Soldan said there was forced entry into a side building. Various items, including a griddle, grill, torch and wheels from a 2004 Buick Regal, were taken from the building.

The owner and deputies are working on totaling the damage and stolen good values. There are no suspects at this time.