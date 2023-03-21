Burglary at Salina Hotel

Salina Police are reviewing surveillance footage from a hotel lobby after an early morning burglary.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, a female night clerk at the Comfort Inn, 1949 N. 9th confronted a burglar who jumped over the front desk and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the clerk had noticed a man walking outside the hotel in dark clothing and a mask. She locked the doors to the office space behind the counter and then looked for him outside.

When she returned to the lobby she found the unidentified man rummaging behind the counter and yelled at him. He ran dropping some of the cash in his haste.

The woman was not hurt during the incident that occurred just after 1am Monday.