Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 42 °

Burglary at Salina Hotel

KSAL StaffMarch 21, 2023

Salina Police are reviewing surveillance footage from a hotel lobby after an early morning burglary.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, a female night clerk at the Comfort Inn, 1949 N. 9th confronted a burglar who jumped over the front desk and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the clerk had noticed a man walking outside the hotel in dark clothing and a mask. She locked the doors to the office space behind the counter and then looked for him outside.

When she returned to the lobby she found the unidentified man rummaging behind the counter and yelled at him. He ran dropping some of the cash in his haste.

The woman was not hurt during the incident that occurred just after 1am Monday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Burglary at Salina Hotel

Salina Police are reviewing surveillance footage from a hotel lobby after an early morning burglary....

March 21, 2023 Comments

Ground Broken on State Lab

Kansas News

March 21, 2023

Human Remains Discovered

Kansas News

March 21, 2023

Women’s Tennis drops conferen...

Sports News

March 21, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Burglary at Salina Hotel
March 21, 2023Comments
Ground Broken on State La...
March 21, 2023Comments
Human Remains Discovered
March 21, 2023Comments
Thief Spooked
March 21, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra