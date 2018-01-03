Salina, KS

Burglary at Chapel Ridge Apartments

KSAL StaffJanuary 3, 2018

Salina Police are investigating after a man came home from work to find that many of his belongings had been stolen from his apartment.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Chapel Ridge apartments, 2363 Chapel Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The occupant, 51-year-old Danny Caesar, returned home to find that several belongings stolen including a PSE Bow, iPhone 6s, iPad, three quarter collection sets, a black safe and camouflage backpack with miscellaneous survival gear.

Caesar says that when he left, he had locked the door. However, there was no sign of forced entry.

The total loss is listed at $1,800.

Forrester says law enforcement have a possible suspect.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

