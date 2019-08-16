Burglars Scared Out of Basement

A young man was able to chase a pair of burglars out of his basement after a Thursday morning break in.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 18-year-old male was awakened by a loud bang around 10:30am Thursday as two men broke into his family’s home in the 400 block of Russell.

Moments later he observed a white and black man rummaging around before he yelled and chased them up the stairs and outside.

Police say the two had already kicked in the door to the garage and stole a 32-inch Samsung TV, RCA sound system and a Bluetooth speaker.

An exterior camera captured video of the two criminals before one reached up and stole the Revo video camera.

Total loss and damage is listed at $1,600.