Burglars on Bikes?

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a homeowner found his house ransacked and over a dozen bottles of liquor stolen.

Police say sometime Wednesday between 8am and 6pm, someone forced the backdoor open on a house in the 2300 block of Brookefield and took 12 bottles of Fireball Whiskey, one bottle of vodka and another bottle of Canadian Mist Whiskey.

A Dell laptop and Apple iWatch were also stolen.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2:30pm a neighbor observed a group of about six high school-aged boys were riding and gathering on the victim’s driveway.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,200.