Burglars Hit Rural Property Twice

Multiple burglaries at the same rural property highlight this week’s Salina Cimestoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday December 22nd, deputies responded to the 2900 blk of E Old 40 Highway for a burglary. Suspects had entered several outbuildings on the property causing damage to the buildings. Property taken included: a red Arctic Cat ATV, Craftsman Welder, and a Toro snow blower.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, deputies responded to the same property in rural Saline County for a 2nd burglary. This time unknown suspects entered the property again and stole a second red Arctic Cat ATV.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $8,410.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.