Salina, KS

Now: 22 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 24 °

Burglars Hit Rural Property Twice

Todd PittengerJanuary 11, 2021

Multiple burglaries at the same rural property highlight this week’s Salina Cimestoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday December 22nd, deputies responded to the 2900 blk of E Old 40 Highway for a burglary. Suspects had entered several outbuildings on the property causing damage to the buildings. Property taken included: a red Arctic Cat ATV, Craftsman Welder, and a Toro snow blower.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, deputies responded to the same property in rural Saline County for a 2nd burglary. This time unknown suspects entered the property again and stole a second red Arctic Cat ATV.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $8,410.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Burglars Hit Rural Property Twice

Multiple burglaries at the same rural property highlight this week's Salina Cimestoppers crime of th...

January 11, 2021 Comments

Ike’s Book Club Resumes Tuesday

Top News

January 11, 2021

Salina Police Dog Remembered

Top News

January 11, 2021

Freshman Council Helps Shockers Sha...

Sports News

January 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Burglars Hit Rural Proper...
January 11, 2021Comments
Salina Public Library Exh...
January 9, 2021Comments
2 More COVID Deaths, 100 ...
January 8, 2021Comments
K-State To Start Spring S...
January 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices