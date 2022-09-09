Burglars Caught on Camera

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips involving a burglary which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on August 27th at approximately 10:27 PM, unknown suspects forced entry into a building in the 300 Blk of E 3rd St in Gypsum by damaging the door.

Damage to the building is estimated at $500.00

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE