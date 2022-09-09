Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 64 °

Burglars Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerSeptember 9, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips involving a burglary which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on August 27th at approximately 10:27 PM, unknown suspects forced entry into a building in the 300 Blk of E 3rd St in Gypsum by damaging the door.

Damage to the building is estimated at $500.00

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Burglars Caught on Camera

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips involving a burglary which was caught on camera. ...

September 9, 2022 Comments

Salina Tech Ranked as Top College

Top News

September 9, 2022

Kansas State Fair Kicks Off Today i...

Kansas News

September 9, 2022

Residential Burglary

Kansas News

September 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas State Fair Kicks O...
September 9, 2022Comments
Residential Burglary
September 9, 2022Comments
Gas Prices Remain 30 Cent...
September 9, 2022Comments
Police Seek to ID Body Fo...
September 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra