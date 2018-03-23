Salina, KS

Burglars Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2018

A residential burglary is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday, March 15th,  residential burglary was committed at 3227 Marcella Drive. Entry was gained by cutting the outdoor wires to the surveillance system and then breaking out the front door glass.

Once inside, a .45 ACP Caliber Hi-Point handgun and a DVR recorder for a surveillance system were taken. At 3:47 p.m., on March 15, 2018, an image was captured of two suspects wearing black clothing walking near the residence just prior to the surveillance system stopping.

Total loss and damage is valued at $400.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

