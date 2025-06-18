Burglars Caught Inside Building

Observant neighbors helped police nab three burglars inside a building.

Salina Police say at about 6:45 Tuesday evening officers responded to the 600 block of Reynolds after neighbors in the area repo vacant building in the area. Officers were able to determine that a window on the building had been forced open. They could hear movement inside the building and began ordering people to exit the building.

Those who exited the building were identified as:

Brittney C. Smith, age 25, from Holton, KS

Joseph Mastin, age 25, from Salina

Stephanie Judd , age 38, from Salina.

It was determined the suspects had forced entry and were attempting to take miscellaneous items from the building. While in the building, an interior door was also damaged.

Total attempted loss and damage was valued at $485.

All three subjects were booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property.

_ _ _

Photo from left: Stephanie Judd, Joseph Mastin, Brittney Smith