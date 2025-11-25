Burglar Targets Salina Tavern

Salina Police are investigating after a burglar targeted a Salina tavern.

Police say officers responded Monday morning to the Bishop Street Tavern, 717 Bishop, in reference to a burglary.

Contact was made with an employee who reported someone entered the business and stole a bottle of Crown Royal, 12 Jack Daniels Cocktails, and a bottle of Corona.

Total loss was valued at about $80. There were no signs of forced entry. It is believed the burglary took place between 12:15 AM and 3:00 AM on Monday.