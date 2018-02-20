Burglar Takes Cash, Lottery Tickets

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after someone wearing a mask entered a convenience store after hours and stole Lottery tickets and cash.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, surveillance video shows a male wearing a mask entering Rod’s Travel Center #8, 2140 W. Crawford on Sunday morning at 12:30am.

He then proceeds to go behind the counter and pull out nine Lottery tickets, before reaching into a drop safe, stealing a small amount of cash before exiting the store.

Police say no force was used to open the door and total loss is listed at $200.

Police have a possible suspect in mind.