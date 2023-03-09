Burglar Surprised

A Salina man surprises a thief who was in the act of stealing items from his pickup truck.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4:20am Thursday morning, officers were sent to the 800 block of S. 11th Street after the 58-year-old victim was loading items into his 2017 Ford F-150 and found a man inside the cab.

Police say the suspect jumped out of the driver’s seat and fled on foot. He is described as a white male, wearing a beanie, dark clothing and a backpack.

Missing from the truck’s cab is a phone battery charger bank, two handgun magazines and a box of 9mm ammunition.

Loss is listed at $100.