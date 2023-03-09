Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Mist

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 34 °

Burglar Surprised

KSAL StaffMarch 9, 2023

A Salina man surprises a thief who was in the act of stealing items from his pickup truck.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4:20am Thursday morning, officers were sent to the 800 block of S. 11th Street after the 58-year-old victim was loading items into his 2017 Ford F-150 and found a man inside the cab.

Police say the suspect jumped out of the driver’s seat and fled on foot. He is described as a white male, wearing a beanie, dark clothing and a backpack.

Missing from the truck’s cab is a phone battery charger bank, two handgun magazines and a box of 9mm ammunition.

Loss is listed at $100.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Bennington falls to Medicine Lodge ...

#5 Medicine Lodge 56, #4 Bennington 45 The #4 Bennington Bulldogs season came to end Wednesday ni...

March 9, 2023 Comments

Burglar Surprised

Kansas News

March 9, 2023

USDA’s Simplified Direct Loan App...

Farming News

March 9, 2023

Western to Begin Production in NC K...

Top News

March 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Burglar Surprised
March 9, 2023Comments
Fair Housing Seminar Plan...
March 8, 2023Comments
Cash Hollistah Scholarshi...
March 8, 2023Comments
KU Offers New Online Cybe...
March 8, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra