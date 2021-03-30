Burglar Steals Motorcycle, Other Property

Salina Police are investigating a west Salina burglary where a motorcycle and other belongings are taken.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that property was stolen from a residence in the 900 block of Maple Ave., sometime between 1 p.m., Saturday, and 9 a.m., Monday. The home is currently being renovated so the residents are not always around. One of the victims says that the back door was unlocked upon her arrival.

Of the items stolen includes a 2006 Harley Davidson XL 1200C motorcycle, belonging to Teresa Sheridan, 51, Salina. Sheridan also says that five lanterns, valued at $50 a piece, were also stolen. Her motorcycle is valued at $10,000.

Sheridan says that the motorcycle had been left in the garage and that she has the keys in her possession. The motorcycle has a Kansas tag: 24-AIF.

Another resident, James Young, 72, Salina, advises that he had $800 worth of tools stolen, including a sawzall and two Milwaukee power tool boxes.

There are no suspects at this time.