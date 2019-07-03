Burglar Inverted, Arrested

A homeowner awakens to the voice of someone calling for help – from his basement.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to the 1300 block of E. Stimmel Road just before 5am on Tuesday morning after an intruder was discovered trapped inside the home.

Deputies say 39-year-old Jamey Sanders had strapped himself onto an inversion table and began yelling for help when he could not get out.

The homeowner reportedly asked Sanders why he was in the basement and he replied, “They told me to come here.”

Sanders was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked for possible drug use and was then booked into the Saline County Jail.

He is now facing a charge of aggravated burglary for allegedly taking a container of cranberry juice while in the man’s residence.