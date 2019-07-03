Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 73 °

BREAKING NEWS

Burglar Inverted, Arrested

KSAL StaffJuly 3, 2019

A homeowner awakens to the voice of someone calling for help – from his basement.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to the 1300 block of E. Stimmel Road just before 5am on Tuesday morning after an intruder was discovered trapped inside the home.

Deputies say 39-year-old Jamey Sanders had strapped himself onto an inversion table and began yelling for help when he could not get out.

The homeowner reportedly asked Sanders why he was in the basement and he replied, “They told me to come here.”

Sanders was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked for possible drug use and was then booked into the Saline County Jail.

He is now facing a charge of aggravated burglary for allegedly taking a container of cranberry juice while in the man’s residence.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Burglar Inverted, Arrested

A homeowner awakens to the voice of someone calling for help - from his basement. Saline County U...

July 3, 2019 Comments

Saline County Authorities Stress Fi...

Kansas News

July 3, 2019

Pets And Fireworks Don’t Mix

Kansas News

July 3, 2019

Independence Day Fun And Fireworks ...

Top News

July 3, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Burglar Inverted, Arreste...
July 3, 2019Comments
Saline County Authorities...
July 3, 2019Comments
Pets And Fireworks Don...
July 3, 2019Comments
Child Killed in Farm Acci...
July 3, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH