A couple returns home from vacation to discover their house in east Salina was hit by a burglar.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between August 4th and the 9th, someone entered a home in the 500 block of Claremont Drive and stole two Apple iPads, a couple of diamond rings, a pair of earrings, Fossil watch and 15 silver dollars.

Police say entry into the house was made through the attached garage.

Loss is listed at $1,715.