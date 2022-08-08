Salina, KS

Salina Burglar Eats Food, Drinks Beer

KSAL StaffAugust 8, 2022

Two young women awoke to find a man eating and drinking in their kitchen Saturday morning.

Patrol Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 800 block of West South around 9:30am to the report of an intruder.

The women yelled at the man to leave and then called authorities.

A short time later police arrested 35-year-old Michael J. Haffner who was found nearby the residence and could face charges of aggravated burglary and theft charges for stealing their food and beer.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

