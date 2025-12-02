Burglar Confronted, Tased

A woman calls 911 after waking up with a burglar in her rural home.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Tuesday morning around 4:35am, the 64-year-old woman heard a noise and then discovered a man in her house on South Woodward Road. She confronted him asking who he was – then locked herself in a bedroom to call for help.

Deputies arrived and found 25-year-old Logan Krause in the basement. Krause was not cooperative with authorities and was Tased before being taken into custody.

Sheriff Soldan says the victim does not know Krause, but he entered the home through an unlocked door in the attached garage and took a key from the home before being arrested.

He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, theft and interference with law enforcement.