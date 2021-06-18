Burglar Caught on Video

KSAL StaffJune 18, 2021

A burglar was arrested after a police officer recognized him on surveillance video.

Salina Police arrested 57-year-old Merelyn Hendricks in connection to a couple of crimes inside restaurants that are under construction on E. Crawford. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Hendricks was caught on video on Thursday, breaking into The Original Taco Grande, 1019 E. Crawford and the new Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 916 E. Crawford.

Police say around 3am, he removed copper wire that was already installed, stole a work radio and two safety harnesses. Hours later, Hendricks was apprehended around 11am in the 1200 block of E. Crawford with the radio and some personal use marijuana.

He’s now facing multiple charges for burglary and drug possession. All the stolen items have been returned.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Lottery Officials: Somebody&...

A lucky Kansas Lottery player is holding a Powerball ticket worth 50-thousand dollars. According ...

June 18, 2021 Comments

Pickup vs Motorcycle Crash

Kansas News

June 18, 2021

Burglar Caught on Video

Kansas News

June 18, 2021

Hot, Dry Weather Good For Harvest

Farming News

June 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Lottery Officials:...
June 18, 2021Comments
Pickup vs Motorcycle Cras...
June 18, 2021Comments
Burglar Caught on Video
June 18, 2021Comments
7 Warnings for Toxic Alga...
June 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices