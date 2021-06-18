Burglar Caught on Video

A burglar was arrested after a police officer recognized him on surveillance video.

Salina Police arrested 57-year-old Merelyn Hendricks in connection to a couple of crimes inside restaurants that are under construction on E. Crawford. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Hendricks was caught on video on Thursday, breaking into The Original Taco Grande, 1019 E. Crawford and the new Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 916 E. Crawford.

Police say around 3am, he removed copper wire that was already installed, stole a work radio and two safety harnesses. Hours later, Hendricks was apprehended around 11am in the 1200 block of E. Crawford with the radio and some personal use marijuana.

He’s now facing multiple charges for burglary and drug possession. All the stolen items have been returned.