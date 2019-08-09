Burglar Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar who was caught on camera.

On August 6th between 4:00 – 4:40 AM, a person entered a garage in the 2000 block of Wesley. This party may be involved in other events in the same area.

The involved person was described as a younger white male, wearing camouflaged “jogger” pants, a gray hooded, long-sleeved shirt, with something covering his face. The person was holding what

appeared to be a cell phone, using this for a flashlight.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.