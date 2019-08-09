Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 73 °

Burglar Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerAugust 9, 2019

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar who was caught on camera.

On August 6th between 4:00 – 4:40 AM, a person entered a garage in the 2000 block of Wesley. This party may be involved in other events in the same area.

The involved person was described as a younger white male, wearing camouflaged “jogger” pants, a gray hooded, long-sleeved shirt, with something covering his face. The person was holding what
appeared to be a cell phone, using this for a flashlight.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Burglar Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar who was caught on camera. On A...

August 9, 2019 Comments

Graffiti-Style Murals Decorating Ab...

Kansas News

August 9, 2019

Lindsborg Man gets 84 Years in Chil...

Kansas News

August 9, 2019

Health Warning at Second Salina Par...

Top News

August 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Graffiti-Style Murals Dec...
August 9, 2019Comments
Lindsborg Man gets 84 Yea...
August 9, 2019Comments
Man Killed in Riley Count...
August 9, 2019Comments
Rodeo is On, Concert Move...
August 8, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH