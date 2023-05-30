Burglar Caught at Storage Business

A Salina woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after officers were sent to a storage facility to investigate a burglary in progress.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, a witness saw a couple people inside the fence at Access Storage Inc., located at 1433 N. 9th Street and called in. Police discovered the northwest corner of the fencing had been cut and saw a man and woman inside.

Moments later the two ran away. Officers arrested 40-year-old Candice Rhea at the scene. Police say the two cut the lock on a unit to gain access to a unit next door – then moved the stolen items into a third storage unit.

Officers used a search warrant at her home in the 1200 block of N. 10th and confiscated methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well. They are still looking for her known male accomplice.

Rhea is now facing possible charges that could include burglary, damage to property, trespass and drug possession.