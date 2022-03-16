“Bulls on Main” Friday in Marquette

A highly unusual event is coming back to Marquette for its second year – Bulls On Main Street. This Friday, in addition to a crowd of visitors, a whole herd of bulls will be hanging out in Downtown Marquette.

Organizers say the unique event kicks off at 9:30AM with Coffee and Cinnamon Rolls at Marquette Middle School, followed by Educational Seminars from 10AM to 2:30PM. These seminars, hosted by the National Farmers Organization cover topics such as Animal Health and Nutrition – The Value of Vaccinations and Implants, Cattle Contracting Dos and Don’ts, Myths and Facts About Farmer Profitability, and more!

Lunch will be provided to attendees.

Downtown Marquette will host a Trade Show from 2:30 – 6PM. The highlight of the evening, the Barta Farms Annual Bull Sale, will begin at the Smoky Valley Distillery at 6PM.

In addition to the farmers and ranchers, the public is welcomed to come and experience this one-of-a-kind event in Historic Marquette. A dinner and live band will round out the evening at 7PM.