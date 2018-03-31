Bullpen Coughs Up Lead in Royals Defeat

The Kansas City Royals have started a new season.

The bullpen woes haven’t changed.

Brandon Maurer squandered a two-run cushion, giving up three runs in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals lost to the Chicago White Sox 4-3 at Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City’s bullpen has given up 12 runs in the first two outings of 2018.

After belting out three home runs on Opening Day, Chicago’s Matt Davidson opened the contest with an RBI single to right field off KC starting pitcher Ian Kennedy. Kansas City countered by loading up the bases for first baseman Lucas Duda. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito then walked the newly acquired Royal, knotting up the score at 1-1 in the first inning.

Designated hitter Cheslor Cuthbert then broke the tie, recording a RBI sacrifice fly, sending Whit Merrifield across home plate. Later in the third, Duda singled to center, pushing the lead to 3-1.

Kennedy settled in after the rocky first inning. He lasted six innings, allowed four hits, one run and struck out five. Reliever Justin Grimm replaced Kennedy, pitching a clean seventh frame.

Maurer ran into trouble, giving up a solo homer by Yoan Moncada to open the eighth. Later in the inning, Welington Castillo roped a two-RBI double to right, propelling Chicago to a 4-3 advantage.

Kansas City looks to get a victory Sunday with first pitch at 1:15. Pregame begins at 12:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.