Bullets Sprayed at Salina Home, SUV

KSAL StaffSeptember 26, 2022

Salina Police are looking at doorbell videos from a west side neighborhood after multiple shots rang out early Sunday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 27-year-old man had just pulled into his driveway when he noticed two black Chevy Impalas slowing near his home in the 800 block of Osage. Someone fired multiple rounds from a rifle hitting the man’s 2007 GMC Yukon and his house.

The victim told officers he heard the shots and ducked down as his back window shattered.

Investigators found twenty-three .223 spent shell casings at the scene. Police say two female children were in the house but not injured by the spray of bullets that hit the home.

A 2020 Audi that was parked next door was also hit by gunfire. The incident took place just before 1am on Sunday the 25th.

No one was injured. The investigation is active and ongoing.

