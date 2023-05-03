Bullet Hits Occupied Home

A shot fired in a Salina neighborhood – hits an occupied home nearly a mile away.
Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Heather Ridge Apartments, 2130 E. Crawford after the sound of gunshots were reported around 10:30pm.
Police say a witness reported seeing two males in the area and told authorities that one ran north while the other fled on foot to the south.
Two 40-caliber shell casings were found in the area, where another witness told investigators that they heard four shots fired.
Moments later, police were alerted that a bullet had entered a home in the 700 block of Moundview. The 76-year-old homeowner and his wife where in a bedroom when they heard the loud noise.
Police say the bullet traveled nearly a mile before hitting the window and blinds coming to rest under a table. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.