Bullet Hits Occupied Home

A shot fired in a Salina neighborhood – hits an occupied home nearly a mile away.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Heather Ridge Apartments, 2130 E. Crawford after the sound of gunshots were reported around 10:30pm.

Police say a witness reported seeing two males in the area and told authorities that one ran north while the other fled on foot to the south.

Two 40-caliber shell casings were found in the area, where another witness told investigators that they heard four shots fired.

Moments later, police were alerted that a bullet had entered a home in the 700 block of Moundview. The 76-year-old homeowner and his wife where in a bedroom when they heard the loud noise.

Police say the bullet traveled nearly a mile before hitting the window and blinds coming to rest under a table. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.