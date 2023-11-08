“Building Bridges” Thursday Night Downtown

An opportunity to connect the local workforce and educators in Salina will takes place Thursday night in Downtown Salina.

Salina USD 305 is planning another “Building Bridges” event. It will take place on November 9, 5:15-7:00 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

According to USD 305, the “Building Bridges” free event is open to all and will bring together community members, business and industry representatives, families and educators to discuss Career and Technical Education (CTE)

At the event, guests will tour places that make downtown Salina unique and discuss how to strengthen Salina’s culture through fine arts and CTE. Snacks, prepared by South High culinary students, will be provided. Students in construction, animal science, welding, medical investigations and marketing will discuss their CTE projects.

Everyone will have the opportunity to share ideas about CTE and how to retain talented students in Saline County. “We encourage students to pursue careers in our community,” said Curtis Stevens, director of secondary education. “Salina’s unique culture and revitalized downtown are part of the appeal to local talent for them to build their careers and live here.”

Travis Young, CEO of Vortex, local industry leader, will share energizing and insightful thoughts on what really matters for creating a unique culture in Salina.

Building Bridges is a partnership between Salina Public Schools, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Kansas WorkforceONE, Stiefel Theatre and The Garage. The partnership is designed to continuously improve CTE services.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event! Join Salina Public Schools in this mission of supporting student success in CTE by contributing your valuable ideas and insights. RSVP (appreciated but not required) by emailing [email protected]. For more information, please check usd305.com.