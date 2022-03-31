Horses Help Build Bridges of Hope, Trust

A powerful animal that helped build the west is helping troubled teens build trust and hope again west of Salina.

Angela Price is the equine specialist at St. Francis Ministries and says the teens bond with the horses during the healing process.

Price adds the children learn from daily chores in caring for the 14 horses they have on hand. The program recently benefited from donations during the Match Madness event – but can always use donations of hay, tools and boots for the students.

St. Francis’s mission is providing healing and hope to children and families in the areas of adoption, behavioral health, foster care and residential programs.