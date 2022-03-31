Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 30 °

Horses Help Build Bridges of Hope, Trust

Jeff GarretsonMarch 31, 2022

A powerful animal that helped build the west is helping troubled teens build trust and hope again west of Salina.

Angela Price is the equine specialist at St. Francis Ministries and says the teens bond with the horses during the healing process.

 

Price adds the children learn from daily chores in caring for the 14 horses they have on hand. The program recently benefited from donations during the Match Madness event – but can always use donations of hay, tools and boots for the students.

St. Francis’s mission is providing healing and hope to children and families in the areas of adoption, behavioral health, foster care and residential programs.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Horses Help Build Bridges of Hope, ...

A powerful animal that helped build the west is helping troubled teens build trust and hope again we...

March 31, 2022 Comments

Car Accident in Salina Injures Two

Kansas News

March 31, 2022

Car Stolen From Hotel

Kansas News

March 31, 2022

KSU Salina Students Gain Real-World...

Top News

March 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Horses Help Build Bridges...
March 31, 2022Comments
Car Accident in Salina In...
March 31, 2022Comments
Car Stolen From Hotel
March 31, 2022Comments
Rock Shows Coming to Sali...
March 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra