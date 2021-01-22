Buhler Holds off Cowgirls in the 4th for the 35-30 Victory at S.I.T.

The Abilene Cowgirls lost 35-30 to Buhler, in the consolation semifinals Friday night, at Salina South Middle School. Abilene fell to 1-7 with the loss and will face Wichita West for 7th place Saturday at 1 PM, at Lakewood Middle School. Wichita West lost to Concordia 49-29 Friday night.

In game reminiscent to Thursday’s loss to Liberal. The Cowgirls fell behind big early. Buhler jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter. Abilene got their only three-pointer of the game, and it was made by Jenna Hayes at the end of the quarter. Hayes’s basket started an 11-0 run by the Cowgirls which helped them get back in the game. Claira Dannefer capped the run with a bucket to cut the deficit to 16-13 with 4:22 to play in the half. Buhler would go on to take a 22-17 lead into the locker-room.

Abilene scored the first 5 points of the third quarter and tied the game at 22 with a pair of free-throws by Abi Lillard, with 6:24 to play in the third quarter. Lillard kept the Cowgirls in the game in the second half with her foul shooting. She knocked down 7-8 free-throw attempts and finished with 9 points. Buhler answered with a 6-0 run and wouldn’t trail again the rest of the night.

The Lady Crusaders took a 30-25 lead into the final quarter. Buhler gave Abilene every opportunity to win the game but the Cowgirls couldn’t capitalize. Buhler went nearly 6 minutes of game time, in the fourth quarter, without scoring. During that stretch Abilene couldn’t get any closer than 2 points.

Buhler improved 3-7 with the victory and will play Concordia Saturday at 1 PM, at Salina South Middle School. The Cowgirls were led in scoring by Jenna Hayes, who finished with a game-high 11 points.