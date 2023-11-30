Buffalo Will Roam in Salina

The 34rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 2nd at the sale barn in Salina.

Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday with a look at the event that will bring over 400 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 Highway in Salina.

Gehring says the mission of the Kansas Buffalo Association is to improve the buffalo industry and talked about the many interesting aspects of raising bison.

Gehring told listeners, keeping calm is a big part of working around bison, and you don’t need to build a fortress wall to keep them on the ranch.

The auction begins at 11am Saturday, December 2nd.

If you are planning to bid on animals by internet, you will need to go on to www.cattleusa.com and register. If you are new to this website, you will need to create a user name and password. Then, scroll through all of the sale barns until you get to Farmers and Ranchers Salina, then apply to bid.