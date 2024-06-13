Budget King Motel Burglary, Unknown Subjects

A Budget King Motel employee was a victim of a residential burglary that occurred June 12th.

According to Police Captain James Feldman, the 41-year old Salina male who lives at the motel, left his room at 10:00 am and reported unknown subjects entered his room during his absence.

When the victim returned at 10:30 am, he noticed a 75-inch TV that attempted to be stolen, that was near the doorway. However, the 41-year old reported some missing items:

Unknown make DVR system

$3,000 money bag

Captain Feldman said there was no reports of a forced entry and any known subjects currently.