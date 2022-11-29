Salina, KS

Buckle Up

KSAL StaffNovember 29, 2022

Seat belt enforcement leads to the arrest of wanted felon.

On November 23rd at 2:40 PM a Salina Police officer was out on patrol to enforce the use of seat belts. Captain Paul Forster of the Salina Police department says the officer attempted to pull over a Ford Fiesta after the driver was seen without their seat belt. The Fiesta pulled into the parking lot of Speedy Cash located in the 1200 block of W. Crawford. The Fiesta slowed down then pulled straight through the lot and went north on Broadway. The vehicle continued going north on Broadway with speeds reaching up to 60 mph. The vehicle finally stopped after going west bound on Morrison in the middle of the road. The driver, identified as Miguel Villefranc , 33, Salina, got out of the vehicle and proceeded to run away. The K-9 officer recognized Villefranc as being wanted for a felony warrant so he released K-9 Tyrann. Tyrann was not able to catch up with Villefranc however witnesses told officer’s Vilefranc might have ran into an address in the 400 block of Baker St. Tyrann using his specialty training lead officers to the front door of the address on Baker St. The resident, Allysa Haith, 30, claimed there was no one in her home. She also claimed she didn’t know Villefranc.

After further investigation officers learned that Haith did have an association with Villefranc. A neighbor came forward and informed officers they observed Villefranc enter Haith’s residence. Officers obtained a search warrant through Saline County District Court. Villefranc was found hiding in a closet inside the residence.

Villefranc was found to have methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the pocket of his sweatshirt as he was taken into custody.

The requested charges include; Flee and Allude, Felony Interference with Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and various traffic violations.

Haith was charged with a single count of Felony Interference, and Obstructing Apprehension or Prosecution Committed during a Felony.

Buckle Up

