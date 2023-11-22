Buckle Up: Happy Thanksgiving Recipe

Travelers will hear and see numerous transportation safety messages during the holidays.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the primary theme is simple: Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.

AAA Kansas projects 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This year’s Thanksgiving forecast is an increase of 2.3% over last year and marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. The top two years were 2005 and 2019, respectively.

The Kansas Drive To Zero Traffic Deaths Coalition reminds motorists that heavy traffic over the extended Thanksgiving weekend makes this one of the busiest travel times of the year. Nine people died and 19 more sustained serious injuries on Kansas roads during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday period, according to Kansas Department of Transportation stats.

“Most traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries can be prevented,” said Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “Properly wearing a seat belt greatly reduces the risk of a fatality. It’s the first step to make sure you and your loved ones arrive safely during the busy holiday season.”

Secretary Reed and the DTZ Coalition ask travelers to follow a basic recipe for safety:

Buckle up. Every trip. Every time.

Make sure everyone is properly belted and/or securely restrained in a child safety seat.

Ditch all distractions while driving.

“Law enforcement agencies also want you to travel from home to table safely,” said KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager Gary Herman. “Officers will have an increased presence over the holiday period, checking for seat belt use, speeders and suspicion of impaired driving.”

Check the www.KanDrive.gov website or use the KanDrive app before traveling. KanDrive provides real-time information on Kansas roadway maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, incidents and crashes affecting traffic.